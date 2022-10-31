Home  >  News

19 dead, 6 missing in Western Visayas due to Paeng

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2022 01:13 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Dozens of families remain in evacuation centers in the Philippines’ Visayas region after they were displaced by floods and landslides spawned by Paeng. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 31, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Western Visayas   Visayas   Paeng   PaengPH   Paeng aftermath  