Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) is looking into an election-related angle in the killing of community journalist Orlando "Don Don" Dinoy in Davao del Sur.

Dinoy was shot dead Saturday night inside his residence in Bansalan town.

“What I can confirm is that it’s one of the angles that we’re looking at. Siguro ganto lang (Maybe I'll put it this way): He was actually planning to run for vice mayor,” PTFOMS head Joel Sy Egco told ANC’s “Rundown.”

“Tapos kinausap lang siya nung mga kaibigan, 'Wag na, 'wag ka nang tumuloy'. Then, hindi nga siya nag-file. So we’re looking at it, we’re looking at it, kung sino yung mga kaaway niya d'yan.”

(Then his friends talked to him, and told him not to push through with it. So, he did not file for his candidacy. So we're looking at it. We're looking at his enemies there.)

Egco said violence against members of the media—including those who choose to shift from journalism to politics—tends to spike six months before and after an election.

“Alam ninyo, ang masakit po sa'kin, last week lang, nag-webinar kami, with Davao-based media ano… Ang ating webinar is about how to safely cover during the pandemic and the 2022 elections because, on our inventory, based on our study, yung sa task force, six months before and six months after every elections, tumataas, ‘no, may spike sa media violence, harassment, et cetera.”

(What's painful is that just last week, we held a webinar with Dava-based media... It was about how to safely cover during the pandemic and the 2022 elections because, on our inventory, based on our study, by the task force, six months before and six months after every elections, there's a spike in media violence, harassment, et cetera.)

“It’s a pattern, actually. That is why every elections, nagha-heightened alert ang task force. So we discuss with the PNP, with the AFP, the NBI, bantayan nating mabuti. Ang una po nating binabantayan, yung mga media halimbawa na tumatakbo,” he said.

(That is why every elections, the task force goes on heightened alert. So we discuss with the PNP, the AFP, the NBI to be on alert. And we watch out for for media personalities who run for public office.)

“At may mga incidents talaga na yung napatay ay naging politico na. They crossed over from being just a journalist. In fact si Dinoy, he was planning to run for vice,” he added.

(And there have been incidents where those killed have become politicians.)

Egco said, however, that they are not ruling out the possibility that Dinoy’s death was also work-related.

Dinoy was a Newsline.ph reporter, a former Philippine Daily Inquirer and Sunstar Davao correspondent, and an Energy FM block-time anchor in Digos City.



Egco said he spoke with Edith Caduaya, a Mindanao-based journalist who worked with Dinoy, who, according to him, said she does not know of anyone who might have had it in for the late pressman.

“My first question to Edith was sabi ko, 'Sister, sino ang binabanatan niyan, sa Newsline or sa radio?' Ang information niya, sabi niya, 'Brod, I think, this has nothing to do with ano.' Sabi ko, 'Bakit?' Kasi doon tayo magsisimula. Because please remember that we always have that presumption, that any incident is work-related.”

(My first question to Edith was, who was he hitting whether on Newsline or on radio. She said, 'I think this is not related to work.' I asked why. Because we need to start from there. Because please remember that we always have that presumption, that any incident is work-related.)

“So sabi ko, 'Hukayin ko muna yan, sinong binanatan niya sa Newsline.' Sabi niya, 'Wala, because ano siya eh, member of the LGBT and wala siyang kaaway',” he said.

(So I said, let's dig deeper, who is he attacking on Newsline. She said, 'No one, because he's a member of the LGBT community and has no known enemies'.)

“In the end, sabi ko, 'Eh, etong mga broadcast niya, when [he] was on radio?' 'No, no, no,' sabi niya. 'Straight news yan. [He] was never into any commentary'.”

(In the end, I said, who was lambasting on radio? 'No, he's into straight news', she said. 'He was never into commentary'.)

Egco said they are committed to finding Dinoy’s killer.

“Ang sabi ko nga (Like I said), whether work-related or not, we’re going to get to the bottom of this and we’re going to, you know, make them pay.”

He said he is in talks with the police for the formation of a task force looking into Dinoy’s killing, regardless of what may have led to it.

“Anytime soon, we’re going to activate the special investigation task group Dinoy,” Egco said.

National Union of Journalists of the Philippines chair Jonathan de Santos said they welcome the authorities’ investigation into Dinoy’s death.

“Yeah, we do welcome the presumption at least that it is work-related and that there will be a special investigation task group into the killing.”

“And we do hope nga na may (there will be a) breakthrough. So we welcome any developments on this case,” he said.

--ANC, 1 November 2021