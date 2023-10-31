Home > News Village, youth council polls in Lanao del Sur, Samar villages delayed ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 31 2023 11:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine election officials seek to complete by Tuesday the proclamation of all winners in Monday’s village and youth council polls. The election commission faced a delay after seven villages failed to open voting on time. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 31, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Comelec Halalan 2023 barangay SK elections BSKE