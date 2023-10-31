Home  >  News

Village, youth council polls in Lanao del Sur, Samar villages delayed

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2023 11:40 PM

Philippine election officials seek to complete by Tuesday the proclamation of all winners in Monday’s village and youth council polls.

The election commission faced a delay after seven villages failed to open voting on time. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 31, 2023
 
