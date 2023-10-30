Should you pack an umbrella during Undas 2023?

Watch more on iWantTFC

Heads up, Kapamilya! You may need to bring an umbrella when you visit cemeteries on All Saints' Day due to a large possibility of rain.

PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina said isolated rainshowers may affect a large portion of Luzon due to twin weather systems. The weather bureau is currently monitoring a low pressure area last spotted 470 km east of Virac, Catanduanes as of 4 a.m. Monday.

Badrina, however, said the LPA is unlikely to strengthen further.

A shear line, defined as a convergence of cold and warm winds, will most likely bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Quezon, and Aurora.

The amihan or northeast monsoon, meanwhile, will bring light rains to Northern Luzon including Ilocos, Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley.

Metro Manila and Calabarzon may experience isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.

