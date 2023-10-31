Home  >  News

Police, pro-Palestinian protesters clash outside Israeli Embassy in Taguig

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2023 11:44 PM | Updated as of Nov 01 2023 12:06 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Police and pro-Palestinian protesters clashed Tuesday outside Israel’s embassy in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the Philippine government remains hopeful that two Filipinos believed to be held hostage by Hamas will soon be rescued by Israeli troops. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 31, 2023

Related Videos

Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Israel   Israel-Hamas war   Israeli Embassy   protest  