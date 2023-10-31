Home > News Police, pro-Palestinian protesters clash outside Israeli Embassy in Taguig ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 31 2023 11:44 PM | Updated as of Nov 01 2023 12:06 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Police and pro-Palestinian protesters clashed Tuesday outside Israel’s embassy in the Philippines. Meanwhile, the Philippine government remains hopeful that two Filipinos believed to be held hostage by Hamas will soon be rescued by Israeli troops. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 31, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Israel-Hamas war Israeli Embassy protest