Marcos: No need for year-long state of national calamity after Paeng

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2022 10:45 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected a recommendation by the country’s disaster agency to place the entire nation under a year-long state of calamity in Paeng’s aftermath. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 31, 2022
