Watch more on iWantTFC

Devotees attend a Mass to celebrate the Feast of the Black Nazarene at the San Sebastian Church in Manila on Jan. 9, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Catholic Church hopes government will soon allow half the capacity of churches as precautions against the spread of COVID-19 continue to be imposed, an official of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines said Sunday.

Metro Manila and seven other regions will be under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 from Nov. 1 to 14, which allows religious gatherings at a maximum of 30 percent venue capacity.

"Sana ay mga 50 percent. Sana kung bababa pa ang level ng appreciation sa cases, gawin nilang level 2, gawing 100 percent 'yan. Pero andun pa rin sana ang pag-maintain ng health protocols," said Fr. Jerome Secillano, executive secretary of CBCP Public Affairs Committee.

(I hope for a 50 percent capacity. If they will lower it to level 2, I hope they can allow 100 percent but health protocols should be maintained.)

"But of course yun ay parang dream lang natin para mabigyan ang mga tao ng pagkakataon na makapasok ng simbahan, makapagdasal. At the end of the day, if the experts deem it otherwise, 'di pa talaga pwede, ang Simbahan naman nakikita natin previously, 'di kumokontra, sumusunod naman," he said in an interview on ABS-CBN TeleRadyo.

(But of course, that's just our dream so people can be given the chance to enter the church and pray. At the end of the day, if the experts deem it otherwise, the Church will follow.)

The Philippines on Saturday reported 4,008 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising its cumulative total to 2,783,896.

[EMBED TELE 8:48-8:52AM]