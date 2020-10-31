Ilang residente ng Real, Quezon nagkusa nang lumikas
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 31 2020 03:25 PM
Bagyong Rolly, Typhoon Rolly, Real, Quezon, evacuation, Philippine typhoon October 2020, Philippines weather October 2020
- /sports/10/31/20/pba-to-resume-games-tuesday-vows-health-of-bubble-participants-a-priority
- /overseas/10/31/20/thai-protests-some-students-to-skip-graduation-ceremony-graced-by-king
- /news/10/31/20/doh-ebidensiya-kulang-para-sabihing-epektibo-ang-air-purifier-vs-covid-19
- /news/10/31/20/mgcq-philippines-2021-expected-covid-19
- /news/10/31/20/rolly-expected-to-bring-widespread-damage-as-it-barrels-closer-to-ph