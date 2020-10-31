Home  >  News

Ilang residente ng Real, Quezon nagkusa nang lumikas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2020 03:25 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Ang bayan ng Real sa lalawigan ng Quezon ang isa sa mga posibleng salpukin ng daluyong na dala ng bagyong Rolly.

Kaya Sabado pa lamang ng umaga nagkusa na ang mga residente na lumipat sa paanan ng bundok ng Sierra Madre at doon nakituloy muna sa kanilang mga kamag-anak.

Sa karanasan ng Real, nabiktima ang bayan noong 2004 nang matinding landslide, kaya malaking peligro ang hinaharap ng mga tao rito.

Maging ang mga maliliit na bangka ay iniligpit na muna bago pa man dumating ang bagyo.

Sabi kahapon ng lokal na pamahalaan, Sabado ng hapon magsisimula ang evacuation pero madaling napakiusapan ang mga tao at sila mismo ang kusa nang lumikas.

- Headline Pilipinas, 31 Oktubre 2020
Read More:  Bagyong Rolly   Typhoon Rolly   Real   Quezon   evacuation   Philippine typhoon October 2020   Philippines weather October 2020  