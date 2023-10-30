Home  >  News

Mall voting, target ng Comelec sa 2025

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2023 10:37 PM

Successful ang pilot testing na ginawa ng Comelec para sa mall voting o 'yung pagboto sa mga mall. Umaasa ang ahensiya na magagawa na rin ito sa lahat ng malls sa bansa sa darating na 2025 elections. 
