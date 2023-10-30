Home > News Mall voting, target ng Comelec sa 2025 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 30 2023 10:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Successful ang pilot testing na ginawa ng Comelec para sa mall voting o 'yung pagboto sa mga mall. Umaasa ang ahensiya na magagawa na rin ito sa lahat ng malls sa bansa sa darating na 2025 elections. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber video, multimedia, multimedia video, NXT, NXT Daily Read More: mall voting Comelec BSKE election botohan eleksyon halalan mall vote voting Commission on Elections