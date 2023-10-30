Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine National Police warns the public of exercising caution when imitating actions they see on social media, especially if it involves criminal activities.

This after a 22-year old male made the bold move of taking the motorcycle keys of the men who stole his cellphone on the morning of Monday, October 30.

A Facebook broadcast by Las Piñas Chief of Police Colonel Jaime Santos elaborates how the victim was approached by a motorcycle rider who was offering the services of an escort girl. After declining the offer, the men were caught on surveillance cameras snatching his cellphone.

Instead of letting the men get away, the victim followed them and took the keys which resulted in him being chased by the suspects.

In the Facebook broadcast which, as of writing, has received more than 6 million views and 76 thousand shares, Santos said the victim resorted to actions which he saw on Tiktok — a move which authorities stress should not be followed by those caught in a similar situation.

“100% no-no kasi nilalagay mo na ang buhay mo sa kapamahakan. Hindi naman nanghoholdap ang tao nang walang armas. The least is meron 'yang patalim,” he said.

“Ang Tiktok ay parang myth, kwento lang 'yan para kumuha ng likers pero hindi 'yan applicable talaga sa totoong buhay dahil 'yan ay walang matibay na basehan. For entertainment purposes,” Santos added.

(Report from Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News)