Election-related violence reported in several areas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2023 11:19 PM

The vote count is underway in Monday’s village and youth council polls across the Philippines.

The national police said the elections were generally peaceful, but there were several violent incidents reported in some provinces, with at least three people dead in the Bangsamoro region. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 30, 2023
