Early bird Marcos Jr casts vote in Ilocos Norte

Watch more on iWantTFC

(UPDATE) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr voted early in Monday's barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Ilocos Norte.

Video taken by ABS-CBN News showed Marcos lining up and filling up the ballot in his precinct at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in his hometown Batac, Ilocos Norte past 7 a.m.

Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro Marcos joined Marcos Jr. Other immediate family members of the President were not present.

Marcos, Jr. told the press his government would enforce all laws to prevent vote-buying.

"Lahat yung mga kapulisan natin, 'yung Comelec natin, ginagawa ang lahat pata itigil na ganon, pagka makatanggap kami ng report, pinapupuntahan ko kaagad nang pulis at saka nga Comelec especially in the hotspot areas," he told reporters in a chance interview.

Meanwhile, he advised the Filipino public to "not throw away their right" to choose their own set of barangay officials.

"Alam nyo naman na ang mga barangay official ang mga kaharap ninyo araw-araw, eto ang mga tinatakbuhan ninyo para makatulong sa inyong problema," said the President.

"Kaya’t kung idadaan lang sa bayaran ay mawawala ang boses ninyo, at hindi ninyo mapipili kung sino ba ang dapat ba talaga na mamuno sa inyong barangay, at sino ang makakatulong sa inyo na harapin ang mga problema na araw-araw na dinadala ninyo sa mga barangay official," he added.

Video from RTVM

"Wag nyong itatapon ang karapatan ninyo na mamili kung sino ang mamuno sa inyo doon sa mga barangay."

Winners of the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will initially only have a 2-year term until the next elections are held in December 2025, after which the elections will be held every three years.

More than 1.4 million candidates are vying for seats in 42,027 barangays. The barangay is the smallest unit in the country's political system.

— Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News