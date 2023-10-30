Comelec chief votes in BSKE 2023

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Commission on Elections chairman George Garcia cast his vote for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections Monday morning.

Garcia registered his vote at Banaba Cerca Integrated School in Indang town, Cavite province.

There are 67.8 million registered voters for the village and youth council polls, according to Comelec data. Over 672,000 seats are for grabs.

—Report from Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News