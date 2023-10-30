Home > News Comelec chief votes in BSKE 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 30 2023 09:33 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA — Commission on Elections chairman George Garcia cast his vote for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections Monday morning. Garcia registered his vote at Banaba Cerca Integrated School in Indang town, Cavite province. There are 67.8 million registered voters for the village and youth council polls, according to Comelec data. Over 672,000 seats are for grabs. Persons deprived of liberty cast vote in barangay, SK elections Early bird Marcos Jr casts vote in Ilocos Norte Barangay, SK elections begin; PWDs, seniors, pregnant voters line up early —Report from Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo, regions, regional news Read More: election polls BSKE barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections barangay elections SK elections BSKE 2023