Home  >  News

Comelec chief votes in BSKE 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2023 09:33 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Commission on Elections chairman George Garcia cast his vote for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections Monday morning.

Garcia registered his vote at Banaba Cerca Integrated School in Indang town, Cavite province.

There are 67.8 million registered voters for the village and youth council polls, according to Comelec data. Over 672,000 seats are for grabs.

—Report from Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Read More:  election   polls   BSKE   barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections   barangay elections   SK elections   BSKE 2023  