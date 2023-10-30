2 killed, 3 hurt in Maguindanao del Norte shooting incident

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Two people were killed and at least three were wounded in a shooting incident in Barangay Bugawas, Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte early Monday, Election Day, police said.

The violence happened at around 6 a.m. as the victims were on their way to cast their votes for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, said Police Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, Bangsamoro police regional director.

Nobleza told TeleRadyo Serbisyo that manhunt operations were underway and that they had identified the perpetrators.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the victims were "not candidates, they are mere voters."

"And it would appear that the culprits are also voters or supporters of certain candidates. We are going to go deeper into this incident," he said in an ANC interview.

More details to follow.