Lower COVID alert level in Metro Manila unlikely, says gov't

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2021 04:09 AM

The Philippine government douses expectations of a lower COVID alert level in Metro Manila by next month. The capital region stays under alert level three until mid-November despite rising optimism that pandemic restrictions will be loosened soon. Pia Gutierrez has tonight's top story. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 29, 2021
