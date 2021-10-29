Lower COVID alert level in Metro Manila unlikely, says gov't
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 30 2021 04:09 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Metro Manila, NCR, COVID-19, alert level system, Philippines updates
- /entertainment/10/30/21/watch-albie-casios-hilarious-first-day-inside-pbb
- /news/10/30/21/cebu-province-drops-covid-test-for-fully-vaxxed-travelers
- /news/10/30/21/pagkain-at-telang-pinoy-ibinida-sa-asian-festival-2021-sa-geneva
- /news/10/30/21/pilipinas-pwedeng-maging-guest-of-honor-o-goh-sa-frankfurt-book-fair-2025
- /overseas/10/30/21/biden-says-pope-told-him-he-should-keep-receiving-communion