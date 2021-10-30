Home  >  News

Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach sarado ngayong long weekend

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2021 09:45 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA— Walang makapasok Sabado sa loob ng Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach matapos itong isara hanggang Nobyembre 3 para iwas siksikan ngayong long weekend. 

Nilagyan na ng mga pulis ng yellow caution tape ang entrance ng beach para hindi na makapasok pa ang mga tao.

Maraming nasa Baywalk para mag-exercise at mag-bike pero pinapaalis rin sila ng mga pulis. 

Sa kabila ng pagsasara ng beach, may mga nagpapakuha pa rin ng picture pero sa labas na lamang ng gate o sa kalsada na ng Roxas Boulevard.

Ibang-iba ang sitwasyon ngayong Sabado kumpara noong nakaraang weekend. 

Ayon sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), umabot sa 120,000 ang mga bumisita sa Dolomite Beach nitong Linggo lang kaya hindi na nasunod ang mga health protocol. 

Dahil sa insidenteng iyon, ipinagbawal na ang mga bata edad 11 years old pababa na makapasok sa artificial beach. Napagdesisyunan rin na isara muna ang naturang atraksyon ng anim na araw ngayong Undas. 

- TeleRadyo 30 Oktubre 2021
Read More:  United Nations   COP26   climate change   climate action   António Guterres   Glasgow COP26  