NBI to file raps vs Customs commissioner, 3 officials over fake importers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2020 11:53 PM

The National Bureau of Investigation has recommended the filing of charges against the 3 officials of the Bureau of Customs, including the agency’s commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero, following the accreditation of 6 fake importers. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 30, 2020
