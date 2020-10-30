Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Mga taga-Batangas pinaghahandaan ang Rolly

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2020 07:33 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Iniinda pa ng mga taga-Batangas ang pinsalang dulot ng katatapos na bagyong Quinta, pero paparating naman ang bagyong Rolly kaya sinamantala ng mga opisyal ang magandang panahon para mapaghandaan ang bagong bagyo. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeck Batallones. TV Patrol, Biyernes. 30 Oktubre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog News   TV Patrol   bagyong Rolly   #RollyPH   storm   weather   Rolly preparations Batangas   Batangas Rolly preparations  