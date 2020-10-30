Mga jeep sa UP Diliman balik-pasada na sa Okt. 31

Watch also in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Papayagang mamasada ulit ang mga pampasaherong jeepney sa loob ng University of the Philippines Diliman campus simula Sabado, Oktubre 31.

May anim na ruta ang umiikot sa campus kasama na dyan ang UP-Ikot, UP-Toki, UP-Philcoa, UP-Pantranco, UP-SM North, at UP-Katipunan.

Marami sa mga driver ang hindi na nakapamasada pa simula nang mag lockdown noog Marso 15.

Bago makapamasada, kailangan munang dumaan sa quality check ang mga pampasaherong jeep.

Isa pang iniisip ng mga driver ay ang limitadong pasahero dahil naka-remote learning ang UP ngayon at walang pumapasok na mga estudyante at mga teachers.

- TeleRadyo, 30 Oktubre 2020