Home  >  News

ANC

Fresh poll shows Biden, Trump tied in Florida state

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2020 11:47 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Five days until election day in the United States, US President Donald Trump and his democratic rival, Joe Biden, zeroed in on the key battleground state of Florida where a new poll showed the two candidates in a virtual tie. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 30, 2020
 
Read More:  The World Tonight   US presidential elections   US 2020 presidential elections   Biden   US 2020 polls   Donald Trump   overseas   ANC   ANC Top   Trump-Biden     