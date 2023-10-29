Watch more on iWantTFC

Bumisita sa Abra si Comelec Chairman George Garcia at ibang opisyal ngayong Linggo para tiyaking tahimik ang botohan sa Lunes. Tiniyak din ng Comelec, Philippine National Police at Armed Forces of the Philippines na tuloy na tuloy at handa ang lahat para sa barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Nagpa-Patrol, Robert Mano. TV Patrol, Linggo, 29 Oktubre 2023