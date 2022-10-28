Home > News Several PH flights cancelled due to bad weather ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 29 2022 01:11 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The approach of Tropical Storm Paeng disrupted air and sea travel in the Philippines. It spoiled the plans of travelers to return to their home provinces during the long holiday weekend. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 28, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Paeng PaengPH central Visayas transportation Undas /overseas/10/29/22/russia-mobilizes-300000-reservists-minister/overseas/10/29/22/covid-vaccines-may-cause-period-problems-experts/entertainment/10/29/22/pioneering-rocker-jerry-lee-lewis-dead-at-87/overseas/10/29/22/intruder-attacks-husband-of-top-us-democrat-with-hammer/spotlight/10/29/22/theft-robbery-top-list-of-undas-holiday-crimes