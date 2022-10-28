Home  >  News

Several PH flights cancelled due to bad weather

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2022 01:11 AM

The approach of Tropical Storm Paeng disrupted air and sea travel in the Philippines.

It spoiled the plans of travelers to return to their home provinces during the long holiday weekend. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 28, 2022
