Home  >  News

Dozens dead in Maguindanao due to floods, landslides

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2022 12:57 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Tropical storm Paeng brought heavy rains to a wide area in the Philippines.

It spawned deadly floods and landslides in the southern region of Mindanao. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 28, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Maguindanao   landslides   PaengPH   Tropical Storm Paeng   Maguindanao landslides  