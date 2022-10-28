Home > News Remulla hopes to file raps on Lapid slay case by next week ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 29 2022 12:43 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine justice secretary is confident investigators are close to unmasking the mastermind behind the murder of veteran broadcaster Percy Lapid. Secretary Jesus Remulla also expects cases to be filed next week. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 28, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Percy Lapid DOJ Department of Justice Jesus Crispin Remulla Percy Lapid slay case /overseas/10/29/22/russia-mobilizes-300000-reservists-minister/overseas/10/29/22/covid-vaccines-may-cause-period-problems-experts/entertainment/10/29/22/pioneering-rocker-jerry-lee-lewis-dead-at-87/overseas/10/29/22/intruder-attacks-husband-of-top-us-democrat-with-hammer/spotlight/10/29/22/theft-robbery-top-list-of-undas-holiday-crimes