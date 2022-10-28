Home  >  News

Remulla hopes to file raps on Lapid slay case by next week

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2022 12:43 AM

The Philippine justice secretary is confident investigators are close to unmasking the mastermind behind the murder of veteran broadcaster Percy Lapid.

Secretary Jesus Remulla also expects cases to be filed next week. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 28, 2022
