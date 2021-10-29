Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco on Friday said he is seeking a delay in the pilot run of face-to-face classes in one of the elementary schools in the city.

In an interview on ANC’s Dateline Philippines, Tiangco said he is concerned as students in the school have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I just explained to them kung bakit ako kabado na yung elementary mag face-to-face, simply because hindi sila bakunado," said Tiangco.

Tiangco said he made the appeal after the oathtaking of the general PTA of the Dagat Dagatan Elementary School on Friday.

“Nag-usap kami sabi ko baka naman pwede kasi elementary school ito, hindi pa naman sila pasok sa vaccination, kung pwede na yung pilot ng kanilang face-to-face 'wag munang ituloy, i-delay lang muna ng konti. Payag naman sila,” Tiangco said.

(I talked to them and I said if they could postpone or delay first the pilot face-to-face as elementary students are not yet included in the vaccination program. They agreed.)

Tiangco said three schools in the city were selected for pilot in-person classes. Aside from the elementary school, the two others are the Bangkulasi Senior High School and the Angeles National High School.

“Yung Bangkulasi High School at Angeles High School yung pilot face-to-face convinced na ako doon, provided that the students will be vaccinated. Konti lang naman yun, 3 sections lang ang pilot so 45 students,” he said.

(I'm convinced with the pilot face-to-face in Bangkulasi and Angeles high school as long as the students will be vaccinated. They only have 3 sections for the pilot, 45 students, and that's not a lot.)

The Department of Education (DepEd) earlier said the pilot implementation of in-person classes will push through on Nov. 15, with 90 schools participating. The DepEd also assured parents that safety precautions will be enforced as their children physically return to school.

- ANC Dateline Philippines 29 October 2021