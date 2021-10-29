Watch more on iWantTFC

For the mayor of Navotas City, the fastest way to give the local economy room to recover is to allow more businesses to reopen.

Mayor Toby Tiangco said Navotas City has seen a dramatic plunge in the number of active COVID-19 cases. From over 1,000 in September, that number has gone down to just 57.

He said if Metro Manila shifts to Alert Level 2, more establishments will be able to reopen, which will need workers. Laid off workers will then have a chance to go back to work.

- ANC Rundown 29 October 2021

