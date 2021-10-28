Home  >  News

PDP-Laban faction wants Duterte to run for senator

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2021 01:11 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A faction of the Philippines' ruling party urges its chairman, President Rodrigo Duterte, to eye a Senate seat in 2022. But as Mike Navallo tells us, critics see the move as a sign of desperation. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 28, 2021
Read More:  Duterte   Rodrigo Duterte   2022   Senate   Philippines ruling party  