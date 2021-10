Watch more on iWantTFC



CAPTION: Video courtesy of PTV

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 said on Friday it has allowed requests for COVID-19 vaccine certificates for domestic use.

"Inaprubahan ang rekomendasyon na buksan na ang pag-request ng COVID-19 digital vaccination certificates para sa domestic travel rin," IATF and Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

(The recommendation to open requests for COVID-19 digital vaccination certificates for domestic travel was approved.)

The inoculation certificates from VaxCertPH were previously limited to outbound migrant workers.

All local governments that lack their own electronic vaccine administration systems are required to use the Department of Information and Communications Technology's system for recording and databasing of all inoculation information, Roque added in a statement.

The COVID-19 task force directed the DICT to provide twice a week updates on regional submission of vaccination data, he said.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 26.8 million of its 109 million population.