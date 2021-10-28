Home  >  News

Gov’t again defends COVID-19 response after ranking last in pandemic resilience

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2021 02:05 AM

Government officials got defensive after the country once again landed at the bottom of a COVID-19 resilience ranking. Raphael Bosano with the full story.- ANC, The World Tonight, October 28, 2021
