'The struggle is real': COVID-19 heightens education challenges for students

Watch also in iWantTFC

Teacher Lanie Clemente on the opening of the school year on October 5, 2020 at the Rafael Palma Elelmentary School in Manila. During her 30-minute class, Clemente says she was disconnected from her online classroom twice. She says she was left with 2 minutes with the students when she was finally back online. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Students must find motivation and learn to ask for consideration from their teachers as they face the struggles of "new normal" learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philippine Science High School campuses earlier announced an academic break after students made an online petition and went viral with the #PisayGiveUsABreak.

Irick Francisco, a 3rd year literature and cultural student at the University of Southeastern Philippines, said students must keep on despite continuing to face struggles with internet connectivity and access to physical learning modules.

"'Yung academic struggle has always been a part of our life as students pero naging mas malala nung nagkaroon ng pandemya. Find a way to motivate yourself atsaka matuto at matuto din pong humingi ng consideration kasi 'yung professors, in fairness naman sa aming teachers sila rin po kasi nahihirapan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Academic struggle has always been a part of our life as students but it worsened during the pandemic. Find a way to motivate yourself and learn to ask for consideration from professors who also experience difficulty.)

"Nararamdaman din po nila ang hirap at bigat na dinadala ng students dahil dito sa pandemya kaya nagiging considerate, lenient din sila. Katulad ng sinasabi namin sa Bisaya, padayon lang jud."

(They also feel the students' burden due to the pandemic and becomes considerate and lenient. Just like what we say in Bisaya, continue on.)