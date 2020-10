Palace: Jail time awaits sellers of unauthorized COVID-19 'vaccine'

Watch also in iWantTFC

Those selling supposed coronavirus vaccines risk imprisonment, Malacañang said Thursday.

"Bawal po iyan. May ipinapataw na parusa sa kahit sinong magbebenta ng gamot o bakuna na hindi aprubado po ng FDA (Food and Drug Administration)," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"Mayroon pong kulong iyan. Itigil n'yo po iyan," he said in a media briefing.

(That is illegal. There is a penalty for anyone selling drugs or vaccines that have not been approved by the FDA. There is jail time for that. Stop that.)

Roque was reacting to circulating text messages of alleged COVID-19 vaccines sold for P50,000 per shot.

Around 200 vaccine candidates are under development, of which some are in Phase III clinical trials – the final step before a vaccine is approved, said the United Nations. The body estimates some vaccines will be approved for use in 2021.