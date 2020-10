Over 700 Filipinos caught coronavirus in UK, Ireland: envoy

Watch also in iWantTFC

Around 700 Filipinos were infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United Kingdom and Ireland, a diplomat said Thursday.

This figure includes 675 patients in the UK, 525 of whom have recovered while 57 died, as of Wednesday. Meanwhile in Ireland, there were 63 Filipino patients, including 57 who have recovered and 2 who died, said Philippine Ambassador to the UK Antonio Lagdameo.

In its latest report on Wednesday, the Philippine foreign ministry said 11,224 overseas Filipinos have contracted the disease, of whom, 3,153 are undergoing treatment.

Of the cumulative total, 7,254 have recovered, while 817 died.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 375,180 people. The tally includes 7,114 deaths, 329,111 recoveries, and 38,955 active cases.

Watch part of Lagdameo's remarks to the press here.