Duterte likely to approve price cap on COVID-19 tests: Palace

President Rodrigo Duterte is likely to sign an order that would set a price ceiling on tests for COVID-19 his spokesman said Thursday.

A technical working group has finished its review of the proposal, while the office of Exective Secretary Salvador Medialdea has prepared the paperwork, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"From all indications, mukha naman pong magkakaroon ng price cap," he told reporters.

(It appears that there will be a price cap.)

"Hintayin lang po muna natin ang desisyon ng Presidente... Iyong iba naman napakataas talaga ng sinisingil. Alam naman natin na pupuwedeng mas mura iyang testing na 'yan."

(Let's just wait for the decision of the President. There are really some labs that charge too high. We know that it can be more affordable.)

Some labs offer coronavirus test for as low as P1,500 to P2,000, he said.

Both the tourism and health departments have called for a price cap on swab tests, as authorities sought to reopen the pandemic-battered economy.