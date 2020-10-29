Do you trust Lacson to probe alleged red-tagging? Bayan Muna solon answers

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Bayan Muna Party-list Rep. Ferdinand Gaite said Thursday the jury is still out on how Sen. Panfilo Lacson will investigate the alleged red-tagging incidents involving some military officials.

"Kung trust lang ang pag-uusapan, we still have to see how he will pursue it. By the way, he was the proponent of the Anti-Terror Law, he was the main author," Gaite told ANC's Headstart.

Lacson, a former police chief, chairs the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation and was among principal authors of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

He said his committee will invite officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), including Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade, Jr., and members of the Gabriela Women's Party for the hearing.

"May be difficult for us. Baka gamitin niya itong network na ito just to whitewash the processes that are happening today, including the provisions of the Anti-Terror Law and its implementing rules and regulations," said Gaite.

He noted that when Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa held a Senate inquiry into missing minors who were supposedly recruited by leftists organizations, it turned into a "spectacle" where Kabataan Party-list Rep. Sarah Elago and Bayan Muna Chairman Neri Colmenares were tagged.

Prosecutors at the Department of Justice have junked kidnapping and other complaints against Elago, Colmenares, and 10 others over an allegedly "missing" student-activist.