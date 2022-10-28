Home  >  News

Biyahe ng mga barko sa Batangas port, itinigil na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 28 2022 02:20 PM

MAYNILA -- Nagsimula nang sumungit ang panahon sa Batangas dahil kay bagyong Paeng.

Maraming mga pasahero ang nagmadaling makasakay ng barko pauwi sa Abre de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro, Calapan City at Puerto Galera.

Pero bago mag-11 a.m. isinara na ng Philippine Ports Authority ang gate ng Batangas Port.

Itinigil na rin ang pagbebenta ng ticket. Umalis na ang huling biyahe ng mga barko patungo sa Mindoro nitong 11 a.m.

Wala na ring natirang mga pasahero sa loob ng passenger terminal.

Ayon sa pamunuan ng Batangas Port, kapag may mga dumating na mga pasahero ay papauwiin na nila.

"Pababalikin natin sila sa kanilang point of origin, makikiusap tayo mayron naman tayo coordination sa local na pamahalaan, mayroon silang evacuation center kung maari nilang i-accommodate,” ani port manager Joselito Sinocruz. 

Pinaalis na rin ang mga empleyado ng pantalan para sa kanilang kaligtasan dahil sa inaasahang pagtama ng bagyong Paeng. 

--TeleRadyo, 28 October 2022
