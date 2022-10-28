Biyahe ng mga barko sa Batangas port, itinigil na
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 28 2022 02:20 PM
Paeng, PaengPH, Paeng PH, bagyo, Batangas, Batangas Port
- /overseas/10/28/22/chinas-xi-jinping-expected-to-visit-saudi-arabia
- /overseas/10/28/22/north-korea-launches-2-ballistic-missiles-into-sea-of-japan
- /overseas/10/28/22/yakuza-man-arrested-for-killing-fastfood-chain-official
- /news/10/28/22/order-on-optional-mask-use-indoors-out-soon-doh
- /sports/10/28/22/ncaa-letran-avenges-first-round-defeat-to-lyceum