An official of the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on Thursday backed the proposal to allow higher capacity for public utility vehicles as coronavirus infections decline.

"Ayon naman sa pagtaya natin, karamihan ng bumibiyahe o lumalabas ngayon ay mga fully vaccinated na," said PITX Corporate Affairs and Government Relations chief Jason Salvador.

"Kung ito po ang magiging batayan, sang-ayon po tayo na kahit papaano taasan na nila ang capacity ng mga pampublikong sasakyan, para hindi naman po mahirapan ang ating mga kababayan," he said in a televised public briefing.

(Based on our estimates, most people traveling or going out these days are already fully vaccinated. On that basis, we agree with raising the capacity of public utility vehicles so that our compatriots won't be inconvenienced.)

With the current 50-percent capacity limit on public utility vehicles in Metro Manila, Salvador said, "Medyo naiipon po ang mga pasehero natin."

(Our passengers are now piling up.)

Increasing the passenger cap will also allow operators to cope with rising fuel prices, he said.

The PITX has been serving around 50,000 to 55,000 passengers a day since Metro Manila went down to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 in mid-October, up from a previous daily average of 20,000 to 25,000 commuters, Salvador said.

The transport hub expects this figure to reach around 65,000 this weekend as passengers head to provinces for All Souls' Day and All Saints' Day. PITX is preparing to deploy up to 2,200 buses a day from current 1,800, he said.

Salvador reminded passengers to book their tickets 48 hours before their trip to make sure that buses are still available and to give way to coordination with the local governments of their destination.