PisayGiveUsABreak: 'Overloaded requirements' idinaing sa online petition

MAYNILA — "Halos walang pahinga"

Ganito kung ilarawan ng ilang estudyante ng Philippine Science High School ang kanilang requirements ngayong blended learning ang umiiral sa mga paaralan bunsod ng pandemya.

"In terms of quantity, mas kaunti naman ang requirements namin this year per se. But even given that case, it’s too much given that we are already under so much stress sa pandemic and we don’t really see any one else especially these last 7 months na we have been isolated in our houses. It’s an added layer of stress that a lot of us feel like we don’t really need," ani Vyan Abella, grade 10 student at science scholar.

Ayon sa gurong si Brian Villanueva, nililimitahan lang sa 15 hanggang 30 minuto ang online meetings.

"The human aspect of learning kinda goes missing there. So maybe that contributes to the students feeling more isolated and they have to deal with their modules and their requirements all by themselves," aniya.



Nitong linggo, sinimulan ni Abella ang #PisayGiveUsABreak sa social media. Naging trending topic ito sa Twitter at kalauna'y naging mitsa ng isang Change.org petition.

Panawagan ng mga estudyante, bigyan sila ng pahinga mula sa sinasabing "mentally draining requirements."

Matapos ang ilang araw, nag-anunsyo ng academic break ang campuses ng Philippine Science High School system. Kabilang dito ang main campus, Southern Mindanao, Calabarzon, Central Luzon at iba pa.

Ayon kay Philippine Science High School system executive director Lilia Habacon, may nakatakda talaga silang academic break.

"Kaya lang nu'ng nag-umpisa kami ng September 1, tapos nag-implement, nag-iba-iba na iyong schedule ng mga campuses . . . Doon lang kami hindi magkasundo-sundo, kailan tayo magbe-break. Finally, nung maka-decide kami, okay, kanya-kanya na lang break," ani Habacon.

Dagdag niya, pinakikinggan ng institusyon ang mga saloobin ng mga estudyante.

"Tina-try namin kumuha rin ng feedback sa mga estudyante, teachers kung ano iyong experience sa learning guide and we always adjust para hindi nga loaded," ani Habacon.

"I think kahit naman saang institution, not only limited to Philippine Science High School, kahit local universities, kahit international universities, if you read the web, puro lahat tayo ay burdened or nacha-challenge sa panahon ng COVID-19.

"And, ang sa akin, we should understand, we should extend our understanding, consideration, empathy to all the things that we work."

Isang attached agency ng Department of Science and Technology ang Philippine Science High School system.

Pero aminado ang Department of Education na may mga ulat itong natatanggap ukol sa mabigat na workload ng mga estudyante at mga guro ngayong online classes at modules ang paraan ng pagtuturo.

Ayon kay Education Secretary Leonor Briones, dapat matulungang mag-adjust ang mga estudyante at maging mga guro dahil matagal din silang hindi nag-aral at nagturo bunsod ng pagkaantala ng pagbubukas ng klase dahil sa pandemya.

Binigyan din ng awtoridad ang mga guro na magdesisyon kung aling self-learning modules lang ang kayang matapos sa isang partikular na panahon.

"We are studying how we can make the necessary adjustments. Pero hindi naman 'yan nai-spoonfeed mo 'yung bata," sabi ng kalihim.

May alok namang psychosocial support ang ahensya sa mga guro, non-teaching personnel at estudyante.

—Ulat ni Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News