Ombudsman issues 6-month preventive suspension vs 8 PhilHealth officials

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 28 2020 10:47 PM

The Ombudsman issued a 6-month suspension order against 8 high-ranking officials at state insurer PhilHealth, which has been linked to corrupt practices.

The embattled agency's problems also continued to pile up as the Philippine Red Cross gave it until the end of the week to settle its remaining debt on coronavirus screenings. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 28, 2020
 
