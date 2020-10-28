Home  >  News

DOJ names 5 agencies likely to face corruption probe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 28 2020 10:21 PM

Government agencies that have constantly made the headlines over various anomalies will be the top priority in a massive corruption probe ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Some critics, however, doubt whether anyone will be held accountable at all, citing the chief executive's supposed penchant for absolving his people even before an investigation takes off. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 28, 2020
 
