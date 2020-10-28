Home  >  News

Teleradyo

Dalaw sa Manila North Cemetery, matumal pa

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 28 2020 09:52 AM

Watch also in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Maagang binuksan ng Manila North Cemetery sa publiko ang sementeryo sa huling araw ng pagbisita sa mga puntod ng kanilang mga yumaong mahal sa buhay.
 
Alas-7 ng umaga ng Miyerkoles nang binuksan ang sementeryo sa publiko habang patuloy pa rin ang mahigpit na pagpapatupad ng awtoridad sa minimum health protocols tulad ng pagsusuot ng face shield at face mask.

Hindi rin pinapayagan ang mga bata at senior citizens na pumasok sa sementeryo.

Kinukumpiska rin ang mga ipinagbabawal na item tulad ng lighter, alcohol at matatalim na bagay.

Inagahan ng ilan ang pagpunta sa sementeryo para makaiwas sa posibleng dagsa ng mga tao.

Samantala, matumal pa ang bentahan ng mga bulaklak sa Dangwa kaya para makaenganyo, bagsak presyo na ang bentahan doon.

- TeleRadyo, 28 Oktubre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Manila North Cemetery   Undas 2020   sementeryo   Tagalog news   Teleradyo  