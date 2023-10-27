Home  >  News

Marcos tells newly promoted AFP officials to be ready vs emerging security threats

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2023 11:35 PM

A reminder by the Philippine president to newly promoted generals to prepare for possible national security threats.

He gave the message as Manila and Washington’s defense chiefs discussed the Philippines’ maritime security. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 27, 2023
