Cop tagged as 'person of interest' in disappearance of beauty queen

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 27 2023 11:48 PM

Philippine authorities identified a police officer as a person of interest in the disappearance of beauty pageant contestant Catherine Camilon. Her family remains hopeful for her safe return. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 27, 2023