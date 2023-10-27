Home > News Abra will not be placed under Comelec control despite election-related violence ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 27 2023 11:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine election commission sees no need to take control of Abra province despite the withdrawal of over 200 local bets in the upcoming village and youth council polls. The poll body’s decision came before the last day of campaigning for Monday’s elections. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 27, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Abra Comelec Commission on Elections barangay SK elections BSKE