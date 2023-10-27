Home  >  News

Abra will not be placed under Comelec control despite election-related violence

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2023 11:43 PM

The Philippine election commission sees no need to take control of Abra province despite the withdrawal of over 200 local bets in the upcoming village and youth council polls.

The poll body’s decision came before the last day of campaigning for Monday’s elections. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 27, 2023
