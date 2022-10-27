Quake-hit Ilocos Norte hospital wants faster payout of GSIS insurance claims

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Ilocos Norte is calling on the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) for a faster release of their insurance claims after parts of their hospital were damaged after a magnitude 6.4 quake struck Abra on Tuesday night.

Speaking on ANC’s “Rundown,” hospital chief Dr. Lourdes Otayza noted that they filed a claim with the state insurer after their building was damaged after a magnitude 7 quake that jolted northern Luzon in July.

“When we had damages last July, we filed for claims and we haven’t received anything. We’ve followed up and still nothing,” she said.

“So we’re doing our repairs on our own but now we have to make new claims again because of the additional damages. The damages now are worse than the last time,” she added.

A section of the roof fell in and an isolation intensive care unit was damaged at the hospital during Tuesday’s tremor.

“What happened was the signage on the building next to it flew off, something like a projectile and fell onto the roof that caused the cave-in on the second floor on that building,” Otayza said.

She said the evacuated patients were able to return to their rooms and wards at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday and operations have been normal since then. They have, however, relocated their emergency room.

“The link bridge from the emergency room into the main hospital was affected and we weren’t sure of the strength of the structure, and we didn’t want the patients crossing the link bridge so often. So we’ve had to relocate that to the main lobby.”

“And in the meantime we cemented a new access through, an incomplete building. It’s not yet done, it’s not yet finished but it will be a better access than going through the main lobby of the hospital,” she said.

--ANC, 27 October 2022