PNP, NBI join forces to probe Lapid slay case

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2022 10:52 PM

Lapses are seen by the Philippine justice secretary in the leadership of the prisons bureau.

But Jesus Crispin Remulla insists the probe into the Percy Lapid slay case does not single out the bureau’s suspended chief. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 27, 2022
 
