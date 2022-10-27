Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Customs target na maghatid ng libo-libong abandonadong balikbayan box

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2022 08:21 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Target ng Bureau of Customs na maihatid ang libo-libong inabandonang balikbayan boxes sa pamilya ng mga OFW bago mag-Pasko. Libre itong ihahatid at walang dapat bayaran pagka-deliver. Nagpa-Patrol, Vivienne Gulla. TV Patrol, Martes, 27 Oktubre 2022. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Balikbayan boxes   Bureau of Customs   OFW   overseas Filipino workers   abandoned balikbayan boxes  