Target ng Bureau of Customs na maihatid ang libo-libong inabandonang balikbayan boxes sa pamilya ng mga OFW bago mag-Pasko. Libre itong ihahatid at walang dapat bayaran pagka-deliver. Nagpa-Patrol, Vivienne Gulla. TV Patrol, Martes, 27 Oktubre 2022.