Cagayan braces for possible Paeng onslaught

MANILA – The provincial government of Cagayan is already preparing for the possible onslaught of tropical depression Paeng, an official said Thursday.

Paeng, currently packing winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph, may be the 5th weather disturbance to hit Cagayan, after it was directly hit by Florita and Neneng and had rains from the shear line during the passage of Maymay and Obet. It was recently placed under state of calamity.

“Last Tuesday po, nag-conduct po kami ng (we conducted) provincial inter-operability simulation exercises,” said Ruelie Rapsing of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).”

“Ito po’y para ayusin yung mga sistemang naka-in place nila, mula purok ng mga barangay, papaano ang coordination nila doon sa kanilang mga barangay, and from barangay to municipality and municipality to the province,” he explained.

(We wanted to check if systems in place are working, to see if purok leaders know how to call the barangay, and from barangay to municipality and municipality to the province.)

Responders have already been sent to areas of concern in the province.

Rapsing said they still have funds that will help them provide aid to their constituents should Paeng cause major damage in their area.

“If in case magamit po lahat ng ating pondo po, may mga natitira pa namang unutilized funds po ang province of Cagayan, at the same time ang DRRM fund naman po, this will be replenished as per requested po,” he said.

(If our funds are used up, I think the province of Cagayan still has some unutilized funds. At the same time, the DRRM fund will be replenished as per request.)

In anticipation of Paeng’s approach, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been hoisted over the northern portion of Eastern Samar and the eastern portion of Northern Samar.

State weather bureau PAGASA said Paeng is forecast to make landfall over Aurora on Sunday. Changes in track could persist, as it continues to intensify and be steered by a high-pressure area to its northeast.

--TeleRadyo, 27 October 2022