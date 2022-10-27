Home > News 4 persons of interest in Percy Lapid slay case give testimonies before NBI ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 27 2022 10:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Investigators obtained the testimonies of four inmates tagged as persons of interest in the murder of Philippine broadcaster Percy Lapid. One of them claims to have significant information on the October 3 assassination of the veteran media man. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 27, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Percy Lapid Percy Lapid slay case persons of interest NBI National Bureau of Investigation /entertainment/10/28/22/look-sue-ramirez-cuts-hair-for-new-character/news/10/27/22/paeng-to-bring-heavy-rains-over-bicol-eastern-visayas/video/business/10/27/22/ph-shares-rally-for-fourth-day-retests-6200/sports/10/27/22/pba-devon-scott-understands-imports-are-dispensable/video/news/10/27/22/quake-hit-abra-residents-receive-cash-aid