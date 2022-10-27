Home  >  News

4 persons of interest in Percy Lapid slay case give testimonies before NBI

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2022 10:46 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Investigators obtained the testimonies of four inmates tagged as persons of interest in the murder of Philippine broadcaster Percy Lapid.

One of them claims to have significant information on the October 3 assassination of the veteran media man. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 27, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Percy Lapid   Percy Lapid slay case   persons of interest   NBI   National Bureau of Investigation  