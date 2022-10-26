Home  >  News

2 nailigtas sa lumubog na bangka sa Oriental Mindoro

Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2022 06:47 AM

Nasagip ng mga rescue team ng Pola municipal disaster risk reduction and management council kasama ang mga residente ang 2 mangingisda matapos na lumubog ang kanilang sinasakyang bangka sa may bahagi ng kabilang ibayo sa bayan ng Pola, Oriental Mindoro.

Nakilala ang mga nailigtas na sina Benjamin Reyes, 40, at Rodolfo Medina, 60, na pawang nasa maayos na kondisyon.

Ayon kay John Genabe, head ng Pola MDRRMO, pauwi na ang dalawa matapos mangisda nang hampasin ng malalaking alon kaya lumubog ang kanilang sinasakyang bangka.

Agad na nakatawag ng rescue team ang mga nakakita sa pangyayari kaya agad na nasagip ang 2 mangingisda.

