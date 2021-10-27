Home  >  News

What PH presidential aspirants say about vote-buying

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2021 10:51 PM

The Philippine vice president, Leni Robredo, earned a backlash with her advice on how to react to candidates engaged in vote buying.

Robredo has had to defend her remarks against criticism that she may be condoning an illegal act. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 27, 2021
 
